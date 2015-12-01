(Corrects source of revenue losses in paragraph 7)
By Luc Cohen
NEW YORK Dec 1 Brazil's Vale SA
said November's deadly mining disaster could cost it at
least $443 million, but it was too early to put a price tag on
what it expects to be a long clean-up from the pollution spilled
in the dam burst.
In a presentation preparing investors for what it expects to
be a difficult 2016, the world's largest iron ore producer said
it planned to cut capital investments to about $6 billion, down
by about a third from 2015 plans.
Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira said environmental
recovery from the disaster on Nov. 5 at the Samarco joint
venture co-owned with BHP Billiton Ltd would
take time and a lot of help.
"We acknowledge the seriousness of the moment and we are
committed to helping and already engaged in joint coordination,"
he said at the company's annual "Vale Day" event in New York.
The disaster, described by the government as Brazil's
worst-ever environmental disaster, killed at least 13 people and
flooded thick mud across two states. Toxic materials such as
arsenic were found in river water days after the dam burst.
The ultimate financial costs of the incident could be far
higher than Vale's estimate.
None of the $443 million outlined in their presentation
involves legal costs. The bulk stems from production lost at
another mine nearby Samarco when the dam burst also damaged a
crucial conveyor belt.
Vale general counsel Clovis Torres said Vale had not yet
been served with a 20 billion Brazilian reais ($5.2 billion)
lawsuit filed by the Brazilian government on Monday. He said a
river near the dam burst may have already been heavily polluted
even before the incident.
"As soon as we identify the lawsuit and the numbers they are
referring to, we will sit down with the federal government to
analyze it all," Torres said.
BHP and Samarco were also named in the suit.
During the event, Fitch Ratings put Vale on negative watch,
citing expectations the company will need to provide significant
financial assistance. The agency also downgraded Samarco's debt
ratings to BB- from BBB.
Vale Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani said the
downgrade was more related to the 41 percent decline in the
price of iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI in the last year than the
Samarco tragedy.
Ferreira said cutbacks next year were aimed at achieving
positive cash flow in 2017 as the company scales back from heavy
investments on an expansion of its giant Carajas iron ore mine
system in the Brazilian Amazon and other projects.
Investments are falling as Vale completes iron ore, nickel,
coal and copper projects begun during a recently ended
commodities boom.
Annual capital investment needs are expected to drop to
around $4 billion - and stay there - from the levels of $20
billion or more in 2011 and 2012, which executives said would
help make the company the world's highest-quality, lowest-cost
iron ore producer.
While Vale is the world's largest nickel producer and a
major producer of copper, coal and fertilizers, iron ore
provides the bulk of its revenue and profit.
Ferreira said the company's asset-sale plan, including a
sale and leaseback deal for 11 Valemax ships, the world's
largest dry bulk carriers, would help limit a potential 2016
cash-flow shortage.
Vale has been struggling to catch up with its main rivals in
the seaborne iron ore trade, BHP and Rio Tinto Ltd
. The Australian companies completed the bulk of
their expansion plans before iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI
started plunging in early 2014 while Vale was in the middle of
its plans.
To help make up for the longer distance it must ship its
iron ore, the main ingredient in steel, to top market China,
Vale has continued to cut production costs.
The cash cost of Vale iron ore in China fell 3.7 percent to
$31.20 a tonne in October from the $32.40 per tonne average in
the third quarter. It has fallen 45 percent from $56.50 in the
fourth quarter a year ago.
Vale said it expected to produce between 340 million and 350
million tonnes of iron ore in 2016, an amount that could
increase to between 380 million and 400 million tonnes in 2017
and between 420 million and 450 million tonnes in 2020.
