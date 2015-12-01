(Corrects to say investments reduced to around, not by, $6 billion)

SAO PAULO Dec 1 Brazilian miner Vale SA said in a Tuesday presentation that the impact of the Samarco dam burst could be $443 million in 2016 and that it planned to reduce investments to around $6 billion next year.

Vale also said it expected to produce between 340 million and 350 million tonnes of iron ore in 2016, an amount that could increase to between 380 million and 400 million tonnes in 2017 and to 420 million and 450 million tonnes in 2020. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)