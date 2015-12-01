(Corrects to say investments reduced to around, not by, $6
billion)
SAO PAULO Dec 1 Brazilian miner Vale SA
said in a Tuesday presentation that the impact of the
Samarco dam burst could be $443 million in 2016 and that it
planned to reduce investments to around $6 billion next year.
Vale also said it expected to produce between 340 million
and 350 million tonnes of iron ore in 2016, an amount that could
increase to between 380 million and 400 million tonnes in 2017
and to 420 million and 450 million tonnes in 2020.
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn)