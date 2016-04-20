(Adds iron ore price performance, nickel production and 2017
guidance)
By Stephen Eisenhammer
BRASILIA, April 20 Brazilian miner Vale said on
Wednesday it expects full-year iron ore production to come in at
the lower end of guidance, as the world's largest iron ore
producer joined Australian rivals in signaling a halt to years
of ramping up output.
Vale SA said it produced 77.5 million tonnes of
iron ore in the first quarter, just hitting a company record for
the period but down 12 percent from the final quarter of 2015.
"Production in the first quarter and the plan for the rest
of the year suggests an annual production towards the lower end
of our original guidance of 340-350 million tonnes," the company
said in a statement. The company produced 345.9 million tonnes
in 2015.
By next year Vale's production will be growing again as its
new S11D mine comes onstream, with the company targeting between
380 and 400 million tonnes. But its indication of lower
production in 2016, coming on the heels of output cuts by BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto, could help insulate a
rally in the iron ore price which has jumped 50 percent since
January.
Earlier on Wednesday BHP cut its 12-month iron ore
production through June by 10 million tonnes to 260 million
tonnes, just a day after Rio reduced 2017 production guidance by
between 10 million and 20 million tonnes.
Vale said output at its mines in the northern state of Para
compensated, the miner said, for stalled production in the
southeast due to the collapse of a tailings dam at a mine run by
Samarco, a joint venture between Vale and BHP.
On top of iron ore, Brazil's largest miner produced 73,500
tonnes of nickel, an increase of 6.2 percent compared to the
same period last year. Coal production was 1.66 million tonnes,
down 1.9 percent from the first quarter of 2015.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer, editing by G Crosse and
David Gregorio)