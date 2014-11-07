By Stephen Eisenhammer
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 7 Brazil's Vale SA
on Friday inaugurated a $1.4 billion port in
Malaysia able to receive and blend iron ore from its mega-ships,
an important step in the miner's battle to cut transportation
costs to the crucial Chinese market.
Brazil's distance from China - which accounts for nearly 70
percent of the global seaborne market for iron ore - has been a
distinct disadvantage in Vale's attempts to compete with closer
Australian rivals BHP Billiton Plc and Rio Tinto Plc
.
The port in Malaysia, as well as the giant ships known as
Valemaxes, are part of a plan to address the problem. Its
urgency has grown this year as the price of iron ore has tumbled
40 percent.
Vale said in a statement that the Teluk Rubiah terminal is
able to receive and export 30 million tonnes of iron ore per
year and will act as a "strategic point for the company in Asia
to attend to our clients in the region."
Such a facility is particularly important as a two-year-long
ban on Valemaxes docking at Chinese ports remains in force.
Recent strategic partnerships with major Chinese shipping firms
suggest Vale is approaching a breakthrough, but Chief Executive
Officer Murilo Ferreira said on a conference call last week that
it was still not fully resolved.
Teluk Rubiah and the Valemaxes should shave $3 to $5 per
tonne from costs, according to Andreas Bokkenheuser, an analyst
at UBS. The broker estimated it costs Vale $67 a tonne to
produce and get ore with 62 percent iron content to China, with
freight accounting for 33 percent of the amount. The iron ore
spot price .IO62-CNI=SI was 75.50 on Friday.
The port also enables Vale to blend iron ore from its
different mines to a quality that generates the most value. The
company has long complained the market does not add enough value
to its premium higher-grade iron ore from its Carajas mine in
the Amazon.
At Teluk Rubiah, Vale will be able to blend this ore with
less high-grade material to get what it says will be a better
overall price.
"The idea is to sell a more average product but sell more of
it, which I think makes sense," Bokkenheuser said.
"They'll prioritize the volume growth over an extra margin
that they're not really getting," he added.
Vale's shares were up 0.7 percent at 1402 GMT.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)