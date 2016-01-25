RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 25 Brazilian mining company
Vale SA won an injunction on Monday reopening the Port of
Tubarao, near Vitoria, Brazil to iron ore exports and coal
imports, overturning a court order last week that closed the
terminal on environmental grounds, the company's lawyer told
Reuters.
The injunction gave Vale, the world's largest
iron ore exporter, 60 days to fix water and air pollution issues
or face reclosure of the facility, said the lawyer, Sergio
Bermudes, of Sergio Bermudes Advogados.
Tubarao moves about 35 percent of Vale's more than 300
tonnes of annual iron ore exports and is also home to a
Brazilian unit of ArcelorMittal SA, the world's
largest steelmaker, which was also cited in the original order
closing the facility.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)