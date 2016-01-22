SAO PAULO Jan 22 Moody's placed the credit
ratings of Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA under
review for downgrade on Friday, one day after it put nine mining
companies in Latin America on review for downgrade due to low
metals prices.
Moody's said slowing growth in the Chinese economy, which
consumes half the world's base metals and is a player in
precious metals, iron ore and coal markets is weakening demand
and prices for the commodities.
Prices for Chinese-landed iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI, which
makes up the bulk of Vale's revenue, are trading around their
lowest levels in nearly a decade.
See the full report from Moody's: (here)
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by Jason Neely)