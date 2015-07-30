BRIEF-Great Lakes reports Q1 loss per share of $0.27
Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.06
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30 Brazilian miner Vale SA posted second-quarter net profit of $1.68 billion on Thursday bolstered by a recovery in iron ore prices during the period and the weakening real.
The quarterly profit was its first in a year and 17.3 percent higher than the same period last year. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Jeb Blount; editing by David Clarke)
Cascades evok expands into U.S.