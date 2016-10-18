RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 18 It is "feasible" that
iron ore miner Samarco could resume operations by the middle of
next year, a senior executive at Brazilian miner Vale SA
said on Tuesday.
"It does not make sense that every time there is an
accident, as a penalty, the company should cease to exist,"
Clovis Torres, director of human resources, health and security,
sustainability and energy at Vale, said at an event.
In November the collapse of a dam used by Samarco, a joint
venture of Vale and BHP Billiton Ltd, left hundreds
homeless and triggered Brazil's worst environmental disaster on
record.
(Reporting by Martha Nogueira; Writing by Bruno Federowski;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)