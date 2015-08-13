(Recasts with comments from Vale)
TORONTO Aug 13 Brazilian miner Vale
said on Thursday that a nitrogen dioxide leak at its Copper
Cliff smelter in Sudbury, Ontario had been contained and that
the leak did not result in any injuries.
A spokesman for Vale said the incident would not have an
impact production as the leak occurred just as Vale was
beginning a scheduled maintenance shutdown at the nickel
smelter.
"It looks at this point in time like it may be related to
some of the shutdown work that was being done," said Cory McPhee
a spokesman for Vale in Canada. "Until we're able to investigate
further, I can't say with any degree of certainty."
Vale initially declared a Level 3 emergency at the site, but
it has now downgraded that to Level 2, meaning that it now only
affects the plant, and it is safe for residents in the area to
go outside, said McPhee.
Broadcaster CBC earlier reported a yellow plume was visible
above the Vale complex - and that cars were being directed away
from the smelter.
"The cloud is dissipating. The levels that we registered
throughout the event were very low," said McPhee, adding that
Vale has not received reports of any adverse effects outside the
plant.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha and Allison Martell Editing by W
Simon)