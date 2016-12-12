BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
SAO PAULO Dec 12 Vale SA said on Monday that a Brazilian judge had given the world's No. 1 iron ore producer another 30 days to deposit part of 1.2 billion reais ($355 million) in reparation guarantees related to a dam accident at Samarco Mineração.
In a securities filing, Vale reiterated its support for Samarco, in which it and BHP Billiton Plc each own a 50 percent stake.
The Brazil-based iron ore joint venture halted operations almost 13 months ago following a deadly dam break that destroyed a city and killed 19 people.
($1 = 3.3770 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Alcoa Corp of 200,000 shares - SEC filing