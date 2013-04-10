BRIEF-Fiera Capital reports appointments in management team
* Fiera Capital - announce Jean-Guy Desjardins, chairman of board and chief executive officer, will now assume position of president of Fiera Capital
SAO PAULO, April 10 Preferred shares of Brazilian mining firm Vale SA fell nearly 3 percent on Wednesday, reversing gains earlier in the session, after Brazil's Supreme Court declared a partial end to double taxation of foreign units of Brazilian companies.
Vale, the world's No. 2 mining company and largest producer of iron ore, faces about 30 billion reais ($15.2 billion) in back taxes on profits from foreign units. The company considers it improper double taxation.
Vale shares gained earlier in the session after encouraging China inflation data.
May 31 Fitch Ratings Inc downgraded MetLife Inc.'s Brighthouse Financial Inc unit on Wednesday, citing a "deterioration in the company's projected capitalization metrics."