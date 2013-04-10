SAO PAULO, April 10 Preferred shares of Brazilian mining firm Vale SA fell nearly 3 percent on Wednesday, reversing gains earlier in the session, after Brazil's Supreme Court declared a partial end to double taxation of foreign units of Brazilian companies.

Vale, the world's No. 2 mining company and largest producer of iron ore, faces about 30 billion reais ($15.2 billion) in back taxes on profits from foreign units. The company considers it improper double taxation.

Vale shares gained earlier in the session after encouraging China inflation data.