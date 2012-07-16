* Ship damaged while loading first iron ore cargo in Dec
last year
* Vale Beijing due to arrive in Brazil port on Aug. 8
* China port readying berths to receive up to 40,000 T
vessels
By Joyce Lee and Randy Fabi
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, July 16 Vale Beijing, one of
the world's largest dry bulk carriers, is back in service seven
months after being damaged while loading its maiden cargo, amid
indications that China eventually plans to allow similar huge
vessels to dock at its ports.
The Dec. 6 accident at the Brazilian port of Ponta da
Madeira was a major setback for Vale SA, the world's
second-largest mining company, in its campaign to cut freight
costs to China using an unprecedented fleet of 35 Valemax very
large ore carriers (VLOC).
Chinese shipowners, who fear Vale's large ships will push
them out of the market, used the incident to successfully lobby
Beijing to ban the vessels the following month because of safety
concerns and their potential threat to the domestic maritime
industry.
China's transport ministry in May approved plans to build
berths for iron ore vessels of up to 400,000 tonnes at its
eastern Ningbo-Zoushan port, an indication Beijing may
eventually lift its ban on Vale's ships.
"We believe some ports are preparing themselves in the form
of dockside equipment and dredging to be able to receive the
ships without any qualifications," said Janet Lewis, a shipping
analyst with Macquarie Securities. "There seems to be some
pressure from the steel industry to push from it. I think you
will eventually see it allowed."
Shipping data showed the 400,000-deadweight-tonne ship,
owned and operated by STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd, was due
to arrive at the Brazilian port of Ponta da Madeira on Aug. 8
after completing repairs at a South Korean shipyard. The reason
for the accident was still unclear.
"Vale Beijing underwent repairs and inspection between late
April and late June and is now running smoothly," said a
spokesman for STX Pan Ocean, which is due to deliver six more
mega ships by the end of 2013.
China's ban has forced Vale to transport iron ore to China
via a trans-shipment hub in the Philippines. Vale, the world's
top iron ore exporter, will also open a hub in Malaysia in 2014
and is considering projects in South Korea and Japan.
The first and only Valemax allowed into China, the
380,000-tonne Berge Everest, docked at Dalian port in December
last year.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)