BRIEF-Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 1 Brazil's Vale SA said it has sold three of its giant "Valemax" iron ore ships to a group led by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, continuing efforts to unload assets to cut debt and focus investment on its main mining activities.
Vale will receive $269 million for the ships when they are delivered to the Chinese-led group, likely in August, Vale said in a statement late on Thursday.
Vale said it was also seeking to sell other Valemax ships. The vessels, also known as Very Large Ore Carriers (VLOC's) are about 300 meters (984 feet) long and carry up to 400,000 deadweight tonnes, making them some the largest ships afloat. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Sandra Maler)
May 23 Australian shares are expected to extend gains into a second session, tracking advances on Wall Street as well as rising metal and oil prices. The local share price index futures was up 12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,794, a 22.8 points premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. In its previous session, the benchmark had closed 0.8 percent higher. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index were marginally lower at 0.04 percent, o