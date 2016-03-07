BRIEF-Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp says U.S. ITC complaint against Co withdrawn
May 17 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd:
BRASILIA, March 7 Shares of Brazilian miner Vale SA gained more than 8 percent in early trading on the Sao Paulo stock exchange after spot iron ore prices rocketed nearly 20 percent to the highest in more than eight months on Monday. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)
May 17 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd:
* SMTC reports first quarter 2017 results, expansion of management team, restructuring plan and strategic initiatives