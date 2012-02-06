TORONTO Feb 6 Brazilian mining giant Vale
said on Monday it has begun to restart mining
operations at its five nickel-copper mines in Sudbury, in
northern Ontario, after suspending output last week following
the death of a worker in an underground accident.
The worker, Stephen Perry, was killed in a rock collapse at
Vale's Coleman mine.
"The immediate focus in the Sudbury mines remains on safety
and health," the company said. "Upon returning to work, mine
employees and managers will be working together in the short
term on tasks associated with safety and risk management."
Vale said full mine operations would resume once outstanding
safety items have been addressed.
With stockpiles of ore available for processing at the
company's mill and smelter, the company said it expects no
impact on overall production as a result of the suspension of
mining operations.
(Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)