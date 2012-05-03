UPDATE 1-EU sets steel import duties to counter Chinese subsidies
* Hot-rolled steel used for ships, gas containers, pipes (Updates with EU Trade Commissioner, Chinese Commerce Ministry)
BRASILIA May 3 A Brazilian court overturned an injunction suspending collection of disputed tax claims from Vale SA, the world's largest iron-ore producer.
Brazil's federal tax authority had asked the country's Superior Court of Justice to cancel the suspension, which Vale had sought as it challenges the tax claim in court. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Jeb Blount, Gary Hill)
BEIJING, June 9 China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it "strongly" questioned the legitimacy of the European Union's decision to slap duties of up to 35 percent on imports of hot-rolled steel from China.