RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 27 Brazilian mining company Vale said on Wednesday that it agreed to pay 22.325 billion reais ($9.61 billion) in back taxes to the Brazilian government on profit from overseas operations, after agreeing to a payment plan with tax authorities.

The payments will be made over 15 years with 5.965 billion reais, or 27 percent, due this month. The remaining 16.36 billion reais will be made in 179 monthly payments, Vale said in a securities filing.