RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 18 Brazilian iron ore
company Vale SA said on Wednesday that it signed an
accord to sell a 26 percent stake in its VLI SA logistics
operation to a consortium led by Brookfield Brasil but that
negotiations on terms were still underway.
The company also said it signed an accord to transfer a 20
percent stake in VLI to Japanese firm Mitsui & Co Ltd
for 1.51 billion reais ($667 million).
Vale retains control of VLI with 64.1 percent of its total
capital, it said in a statement; but if the Brookfield deal went
through, Vale's stake in the unit would be reduced to less than
40 percent.
