BRASILIA, April 6 Vale SA denied a
report on Wednesday that it was negotiating a sale of fertilizer
assets to Norway's Yara International as the Brazilian
miner seeks to raise cash following its biggest quarterly loss
in decades.
Valor Economico, a Brazilian business newspaper, reported
Vale could sell a minority stake in its fertilizer unit by the
end of the year and suggested the Norwegian firm would be a good
match for the assets. Citing unnamed sources, Valor said the
deal could yield Vale $1.2 billion.
Yara, in an email to Reuters, also denied any negotiations
were under way.
Vale is seeking to sell $10 billion in assets over the next
18 months after taking a massive loss in the fourth quarter of
2015, but analysts have told Reuters a fire sale could destroy
equity value.
Meanwhile, Yara has said it plans to increase investment in
a bid to become more competitive and grow its business.
