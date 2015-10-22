(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Oct 21 A precipitous plunge in the stock
price of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc cost
some of Wall Street's top names billions of dollars on Wednesday
but hedge fund manager William Ackman took the meltdown as a
buying opportunity.
The billionaire, famed for his brash bets, swept up 2.1
million additional shares as the Canadian-based company plunged
as much as 40 percent on a report from an influential
short-seller that it may have fraudulently inflated revenues.
The purchase means Ackman's Pershing Square Capital
Management is now the company's second-largest shareholder,
leapfrogging asset manager T.Rowe Price. Pershing Square
Holdings confirmed late on Wednesday that the company acquired
in excess of two million shares of Valeant
Ackman lost about $500 million in Wednesday's rout and the
source familiar with Ackman's fund said his Valeant bet is down
about $1.4 billion so far this year.
"The guy eats nails for breakfast," one investor said of
Ackman, who last year was among the hedge fund industry's top
performing portfolio managers.
Valeant's market capitalization decline on Wednesday was
$9.62 billion.
Ackman, renowned for betting $1 billion against nutrition
company Herbalife and waging a public campaign to see
his gamble through, is now, indirectly, on the receiving end.
Short seller Citron Research published a report on
Wednesday, accusing Valeant of failing to disclose ties to
specialty pharmacies which helped create "phantom sales" of its
products.
Valeant denied the allegations.
Overall, Valeant's top five investors could have lost a
combined $2.76 billion on Wednesday based on their holdings as
of June 30.
Activist fund ValueAct, a top five shareholder, lost an
estimated $422 million but because it was an early investor in
Valeant, it is still sitting on significant gains.
The fund declined to comment on the Valeant meltdown but
ValueAct warned in a second quarter letter to investors that its
Valeant holding was more than 20 percent of the firm's
portfolio, nearing the "upper limits of our comfort zone."
ValueAct said in the second quarter letter that it was
"right sizing" its Valeant holdings but it was unclear how many
shares the firm held as of Wednesday.
Investment firm Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb, Inc has an even
larger exposure to Valeant - both in terms of actual shares
owned and in terms of the percentage of the fund's portfolio.
According to Thomson Reuters data, investment firm Ruane,
Cunniff & Goldfarb owned 9.9 percent of Valeant shares as of
June 30, comprising one-third of the fund's portfolio.
Hedge fund Paulson lost an estimated $253.97 million based
on its holding as of June 30.
Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb and Paulson did not return calls
seeking comment.
UNCOMFORTABLE TWIST OF FATE
The Valeant losses could cement Ackman's fund's place as
firmly in the red for 2015, an uncomfortable twist of fate for a
fund that in 2014 yielded 40 percent returns and bested a field
of high-profile rivals.
Pershing Square was down nearly 13 percent for the year by
the end of September, according to investors, after market
turmoil struck several of its holdings.
Other hedge funds with big bets on Valeant include Nehal
Chopra's Tiger Ratan Capital Management, Brave Warrior Advisors,
Lone Pine Capital and Viking Global Investors.
By the end of June, Goldman Sachs estimated that hedge funds
owned 22 percent of Valeant's stock.
"Hedge fund managers with great track records have stood by
their conviction that Valeant is a great company despite a
growing list of questions about its business model, its pricing
policies, its pile of debt and the determination of potential
acquisition targets to stay out of Valeant's clutches," said
Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan's law and
business schools.
Ackman had announced his gamble on Valeant in March, after
quietly collecting a 5.7 percent stake at a cost of about $3.3
billion. That position was a huge winner in the first half of
2015, but started to falter in recent weeks, and was pummeled
after the report from Citron.
Ackman's tendency to stick with bets that are beaten up by
the markets has hurt him on occasion in the past, including in
losing bets on J.C.Penney, but his fund rarely loses money. The
last two times Pershing Square sunk into the red were in 2011,
down 1.1 percent, and 2008, down 13 percent.
The gamble against Herbalife, which he has accused of being
a fraud, is hurting Ackman as its stock is up about 48 percent
this year. Herbalife has vehemently denied Ackman's allegations
that it is running a pyramid scheme.
