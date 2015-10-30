(Adds details, background)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Oct 30 Hedge fund mogul William Ackman
told his investors on Friday that he was confident in his bet on
Valeant Pharmaceuticals but faulted the company
for a weak response to fraud allegations that have sunk its
stock.
He said during a teleconference that Valeant had made a
"meaningful mistake" of underinvesting in its public relations
and offered an insufficient response when short-seller Citron
accused it this month of using phantom sales to boost its bottom
line.
Valeant shares were last down 4.3 percent at $106.74 in New
York trading.
The stock has lost a quarter of its value since Citron
released its report last week accusing the Canadian company of
improperly using its relationship with specialty pharmacies like
Philidor to book revenue.
Valeant denied any wrongdoing in a conference call on
Monday.
Valeant will sever all ties with pharmacy business Philidor
Rx Services in the wake of criticism over the relationship
between the two companies. CVS Health Corp and
Express Scripts dropped Philidor from their networks on
Thursday.
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund is
one of Valeant's top investors, and has lost around $2 billion
on the bet since the start of the year.
Ackman said he believes Valeant's business is sound and that
the share price will recover, possibly slowly due to the
"complexity of the story." He said it should reach over $400
within three years.
Through Oct. 27, the Pershing Square Holdings portfolio was
off 15.9 percent, a dramatic reversal after last year's 40
percent gain which ranked Ackman among the industry's best
performers.
Valeant stock was trading as high as $260 per share in
August. The next month, U.S. Democratic politicians singled out
Valeant for hiking drug prices on consumers, and a federal
subpoena followed. With the stock under pressure, the Citron
report last week sent it into a tailspin.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Nick Zieminski)