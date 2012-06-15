BRIEF-Inca one gold announces private placement
* Says private placement for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000 at a subscription price of CAD$0.10 per unit
June 15 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc will buy privately held drugmaker OraPharma for about $312 million, to enter the dental market.
The company, which has been on a buying spree across various geographies since Michael Pearson took over as its chief executive four years ago, said it will also pay $114 million in potential contingent payments based on certain milestones.
The deal, which is expected to close in June, will add to Valeant's earnings in 2012, the company said in a statement.
OraPharma is owned by private equity firm Water Street Healthcare Partners.
The company makes Arestin, a locally administered antibiotic for the treatment of periodontitis - an infection of the ligaments and bones that support the teeth.
As of March 31, OraPharma's twelve month net revenue was about $95 million.
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.