April 27 Canada's largest listed drug maker,
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, is in talks
to buy generic drugmaker Actavis Inc for more than $13
billion, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Friday night.
It is not clear how advanced the discussions are and a deal
could still fall through, said the source, who declined to be
identified because they are not allowed to speak to the media.
A Valeant spokeswoman declined to comment and an Actavis
spokesman could not be reached for comment outside of business
hours.
Valeant said in February it was in talks to make more
acquisitions, and it remains open to discuss a potential "merger
of equals."
Shares of Actavis, which has a market capitalization of
$12.9 billion, have risen about 12 percent in the past three
months.
Actavis, the third-largest global generic drugmaker, changed
its name in January from Watson after buying Actavis as part of
its strategy to expand in international markets and offer more
specialty drugs.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the talks between the
two companies on Friday.