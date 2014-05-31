(Adds analyst quote)
By Rod Nickel, Ransdell Pierson and Caroline Humer
May 30 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said on Friday it would boost its takeover bid
for Botox-maker Allergan Inc for the second time this
week, contingent on the two sides negotiating.
Laval, Quebec-based Valeant said it would pay $72 in cash -
up from $58.30 on Wednesday - and 0.83 share of Valeant stock
for each Allergan share. The revised, unsolicited offer was
triggered by Pershing Square, the hedge fund controlled by Bill
Ackman that is Allergan's biggest shareholder, agreeing to take
only stock in Valeant for its Allergan shares.
The offer is worth $53.8 billion, up from Wednesday's $49.9
billion bid.
Allergan shares closed 5.7 percent higher at $167.46 while
Valeant shares ended 1.5 percent higher at $131.21.
BMO analyst David Maris said the revised offer will fall
short, adding it seemed "odd and erratic" that Valeant would
raise the bid two days after its chief executive, Mike Pearson,
promised not to negotiate against himself.
"It makes investors scratch their heads when a new bid comes
in before the ink is dry on the prevoius one," Maris said.
But analyst Ronny Gal of Bernstein Research said the offer
increases pressure on Allergan to take action to raise the
company's value and also to negotiate with Valeant.
"The offer now appears credible," he said. "We do not think
this is a 'done deal' by a long shot, but obviously the
likelihood of success is higher now."
Allergan said in a statement that it plans to consider
Valeant's latest proposal once it receives it. It is best known
for its Botox medicine, which is injected into muscles to smooth
wrinkles.
Ackman said he called Pearson on Friday morning and offered
to take stock for his Allergan shares if Pearson increased the
cash offer to other shareholders.
"We believe that our gesture to the other Allergan owners
makes an extraordinarily strong statement about our belief in
the long-term value of this highly strategic business
combination," Ackman said in a statement.
The deal value is based on Allergan's 303.5 million diluted
shares outstanding as of March 31, 2014, and Ackman's holding of
28,878,638 shares. Along with cash and shares, it also includes
the possibility of additional payments worth up to $7.6 billion
related to future sales of an experimental eye drug.
Valeant on Wednesday raised the cash component of its bid
for Allergan, but the offer disappointed and both stocks
dropped.
Buying Allergan would push Valeant closer to its goal of
becoming a top-five pharmaceutical company by market cap before
the end of 2016, although Pearson also mused on Wednesday about
potentially breaking up the company.
Allergan has criticized the sustainability of Valeant's
rapid growth through acquisitions, which included contact lens
maker Bausch + Lomb last year.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Ransdell
Pierson and Caroline Humer in New York; editing by Marguerita
Choy, Matthew Lewis and Prudence Crowther)