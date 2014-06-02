UPDATE 1-ECB can provide emergency cash to French banks if needed -Nowotny
* Nowotny doesn't expect need for ELA after France's vote Sunday
June 2 Activist investor Pershing Square on Monday said it launched a process to call a special meeting of Allergan Inc shareholders, a move that could turn over most of the drug company's board and open the door to a takeover by Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Pershing CEO Bill Ackman, whose hedge fund owns 9.7 percent of Allergan, urged the company to negotiate with Valeant and said a merger deal could be done within a week. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Nowotny doesn't expect need for ELA after France's vote Sunday
SHANGHAI, April 22 China's securities regulator has fined a former Shenzhen bourse official 251 million yuan ($36.5 million) for making illegal trades to profit from company IPOs, underscoring Beijing's drive to root out bad behaviour in its equities markets.