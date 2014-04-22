RPT-MEDIA LINK-Uber's CEO plays with fire -New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/23/technology/travis-kalanick-pushes-uber-and-himself-to-the-precipice.html?_r=1
April 22 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc won't pay whatever it takes to acquire rival Allergan Inc , and it will not turn its bid into an all-cash deal, Valeant Chief Executive Michael Pearson said on Tuesday in New York.
Valeant and activist investor Bill Ackman made an unsolicited $47 billion bid to buy Botox maker Allergan as it seeks to become one of the world's five biggest drug companies. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Writing by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/23/technology/travis-kalanick-pushes-uber-and-himself-to-the-precipice.html?_r=1
RIYADH, April 23 Saudi Arabia reinstated financial allowances for civil servants and military personnel on Saturday after better-than-expected budget figures, ending unpopular cuts to a key perk triggered by low oil prices and cheering the stock market.