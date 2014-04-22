April 22 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc won't pay whatever it takes to acquire rival Allergan Inc , and it will not turn its bid into an all-cash deal, Valeant Chief Executive Michael Pearson said on Tuesday in New York.

Valeant and activist investor Bill Ackman made an unsolicited $47 billion bid to buy Botox maker Allergan as it seeks to become one of the world's five biggest drug companies. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Writing by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)