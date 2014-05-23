(Corrects paragraph 4 to show that Allergan is meeting with
investors but not seeking a deal, not that Allergan and Valeant
are both meeting with investors to sway them to a deal)
May 23 When Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc raises its offer for Allergan Inc
next week as it has indicated it will, it needs to hit
the range of $180 to $200 per share, according to a JPMorgan
survey of investors.
Valeant and activist investor Bill Ackman made a $47 billion
cash and stock offer for Botox maker Allergan on April 22 but
Allergan is fighting the deal, saying it is better off alone.
Allergan shares are currently trading above the $153 per share
offer price and were up 1.3 percent on Friday at $166.
Allergan rejected Valeant's offer on May 19, saying that
Valeant's business model of serial acquisitions is not
sustainable. Valeant responded by saying it plans to raise its
offer on May 28 and will hold a webcast.
In a JPMorgan survey of 123 buyside investors between May 16
and May 20, about 60 percent of respondents indicated Valeant
would need to offer in the $181-$200 range for Allergan to be
acquired, according to a May 23 research note. The survey was
conducted as Allergan and Valeant both were meeting with
investors about their proposals.
About two-thirds of those surveyed believed Valeant's offer
will be successful.
"We feel confident that VRX can structure such a deal (using
a larger cash component, CVR, collar, etc.) which would still be
highly accretive," JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott said in the
research note.
Earlier this week, Valeant Chief Executive Michael Pearson
told Reuters that investors want the offer to include more
equity, not cash, which some Wall Street analysts have said was
needed to win over Allergan shareholders.
Valeant shares were up 2 percent at $133.46 in New York
Stock Exchange trading on Friday morning.
Valeant was not immediately available for comment.
