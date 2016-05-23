NEW YORK May 23 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc's Chief Executive Officer Joseph Papa said on Monday that three weeks into the job, he sees there is a lot to work on at the Canadian drugmaker but that he is encouraged by its pipeline of new drugs.

Papa, speaking at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference, told investors that he is focused on the drugmaker's new distribution agreement with Walgreens Boots Alliance, and sees Valeant's problems with its previous pharmacy Philidor RX Services as being "historical". (Reporting by Caroline Humer)