* Citron Research alleges fraud
* Valeant categorically denies allegations
* Pershing Square adds to position -report
* Valeant shares cut losses, last down 18 pct
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK, Oct 21 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc's stock plunged as much as 40
percent on Wednesday after an influential short-seller accused
the company of using specialty pharmacies to inflate its
revenue, an allegation that the drugmaker denied.
Citron Research, a short-selling firm run by Andrew Left,
alleged that Valeant's previously undisclosed ties to specialty
pharmacies, including Philidor and R&O Pharmacy Inc, helped the
company create "phantom sales" of its products or push more
product through distribution channels than sales would warrant.
"Citron believes the whole thing is a fraud to create
invoices to deceive the auditors and book revenue," the research
note said.
In response, Valeant said it does not record sales of drugs
that are stocked as inventory at such pharmacies in its
consolidated financial reports and said sales are recorded only
when the product is dispensed to the patient.
"We categorically deny the allegations made in the Citron
report," a Valeant spokesperson said.
"Citron's false and misleading statements about Valeant
appear to be an attempt to manipulate the market in an effort to
drive down Valeant's stock price. Valeant ... properly accounts
for sales to, and inventory at, Philidor and Philidor's network
pharmacies."
Nevertheless, the Citron report accelerated investor
concerns over drug pricing and sales practices in the
pharmaceutical industry which have come under scrutiny in
Congress and from U.S. presidential candidates.
Valeant is viewed as the most aggressive drugmaker in
raising prices on their medications to boost sales, a strategy
that has made it a darling among investors including billionaire
hedge fund manager Bill Ackman. Last week, Valeant disclosed
that such practices are under investigation by federal
prosecutors in New York and Massachusetts.
The Citron Research report hit shares hard shortly after 10
a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) in New York trading and fell to a low of
$88.50, before losses were cut and the stock closed down 19
percent at $118.61.
The fall in Valeant's stock price represents about a $550
million loss for hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management,
which holds a 5.7-percent stake in Valeant, and is managed by
Bill Ackman.
Pershing Square did not have an immediate comment but
business television station CNBC reported Ackman added to his
stake on Wednesday.
In a note to clients, Nomura analyst Shibani Malhotra said
the weakness in Valeant's stock offers a buying opportunity, as
the brokerage firm believes the concern raised by Citron is
likely "misinformation."
Shares of some Valeant competitors, including Allergan Inc
, Endo International Plc and Mallinckrodt Plc
also fell sharply. Allergan and Endo each said that the
majority of their drugs are distributed through traditional
wholesale and retail channels, not specialty pharmacies.
Specialty pharmacies are designed to deliver medications
with special handling, storage and distribution requirements,
often for patients with complex conditions.
"The allegation as I understand it is that they are using
specialty pharmacy (companies) as a place to store inventory,
which is a revenue-recognition story. And aggressive
revenue-recognition policies can augur bad things," said
portfolio manager Les Funtleyder of ESquared Asset Management.
Funtleyder said the spotlight on Valeant could discredit its
business model of buying drugs, or acquiring other drug
companies, and sharply raising drug prices instead of
aggressively pursuing research and development.
"That could help the industry in the long run by putting
less emphasis on acquisitions and financial engineering, and
more on research," he said.
SPECIALTY PHARMACIES
Valeant disclosed last Wednesday that the U.S. government
requested information on pricing and on programs that help
patients cover their out-of-pocket expenses for Valeant's drugs.
Those drugs are often distributed by specialty pharmacies.
On Monday, during a conference call with investors, Valeant
defended its pricing and declined to comment further on the
federal investigations, saying it was cooperating with
authorities.
The company also disclosed new information about its
dealings with the two pharmacies, which distribute specialty
drugs to patients. Valeant said it had purchased an option to
acquire the pharmacy Philidor and was already consolidating its
results. Valeant also said it sought to recover about $69
million from R&O pharmacy for medicines it provided.
Valeant chief executive Michael Pearson also told investors
that the company was moving away from growth based on pricing
increases to focus on volume of sales. He vowed to commit more
to research and development in 2016 and said it was trying to
sell one of its businesses dependent on price increases for
growth.
Independent Canadian equity research firm Veritas said it
saw significant unquantifiable risks overhanging Valeant.
Veritas analyst Dimitry Khmelnitsky sees Valeant at risk of
losing its "secret sauce" that made it a darling of many
investors due to the pullback in its share price. Valeant has
traditionally used its highly-valued shares to pursue accretive
acquisitions and fund the business with debt.
The Wednesday selloff cut Valeant's market capitalization by
about $9.6 billion to $40 billion after being valued as high as
$90 billion in early August.
ValueAct, the San Francisco-based activist investor known
for working closely with management teams, suffered a $422
million paper loss on its investment in Valeant in Wednesday's
fall, a stock it has owned since 2006.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn told CNBC on Valeant: "I
wish I was short. I was thinking of going short. I understood
why that company really was overpriced ... But I don't have any
long positions, I'll say that."
Valeant's connection with the pharmacies Philidor and R&O
have also been examined by Bronte Capital, another hedge fund
that, like Citron, has been critical of Valeant.
Valeant, based in Canada for tax reasons, tried to acquire
competitor Allergan in a hostile takeover in 2014 but failed,
drawing investor scrutiny.
The latest data indicated that short interest positions in
Valeant's stock in the U.S. market have more than doubled since
mid-August, jumping to 7.1 million shares at the end of
September.
Traders who sell securities "short" borrow shares and then
sell them in the hope the price will fall, so they can buy them
back more cheaply, return them to the lender and pocket the
difference.
