By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, March 15 Hedge funds on Tuesday lost an
estimated $5.3 billion on drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals'
stock meltdown, with billionaire investors William
Ackman and Jeffrey Ubben taking the brunt of the hit - losing
more than $700 million each, according to data from research
firm Symmetric.IO.
Shares of Valeant, one of the industry's most widely-owned
stocks, tumbled more than 50 percent on Tuesday to about $33
after saying it risked defaulting on its $30 billion debt.
The company's stock has dropped from a high of $263.70 in
August as it faced growing scrutiny, including federal probes,
over its drug pricing and distribution practices.
Ackman's $12 billion Pershing Square Capital Management and
Ubben's $14 billion ValueAct Holdings, which invest for large
clients including state pension funds, are two of Valeant's
largest investors with directors on its board.
While their estimated losses are among the largest, the
fallout could be more severe for some smaller managers who made
more concentrated bets on the Canadian drug company, investors,
managers and analysts said.
"For smaller funds, and not that we wish this on anyone,
this has the potential to be an event that puts them out of
business," said Daryl Jones, director of research at Hedgeye
Risk Management.
Ackman's fund, Valeant's third largest investor with 16.5
million shares, lost an estimated $776 million on Tuesday while
Ubben's fund, Valeant's fourth largest shareholder with 14.9
million shares, lost roughly $701 million. The estimates are
based on share counts from the end of December.
At least five smaller hedge funds had tied up 20 percent or
more of their capital with the company as of the end of
December, according to Symmetric.IO, betting that it could turn
its fortunes around.
Brave Warrior Advisors has one quarter of its roughly $3
billion invested with Valeant and lost an estimated $292 million
on Tuesday, if its position remained unchanged from the end of
December.
At Brahman Capital, which also has more than one quarter of
its money invested in Valeant, the losses are estimated at
$379.5 million on Tuesday alone, if the fund still owns the 8.1
million shares it reported at the end of December.
None of the firms responded to requests for comment.
Hedgeye said that Valeant is "not investable" after its
disclosures on Tuesday, which included slashing its 2016 sales
and earnings outlook and missing a deadline to file its annual
report.
Pershing Square's Ackman told his clients in a letter that
he expects banks to grant Valeant a waiver, but warned that "the
potential for a default creates enormous investor fear."
Late last year, the mood was very different for Valeant,
said investors, who watched the stock tumble some 70 percent
from its August highs and decided the company was oversold.
Okumus Capital, which added Valeant in the fourth quarter,
lost an estimated $87 million on Tuesday, if it still owned the
stock. Senzar Asset Management, which also added Valeant in the
fourth quarter, lost an estimated $60.7 million. Tyrian
Investments, a fund that managed $870 million at the end of
December 2014 according to a regulatory filing, lost an
estimated $8 million on Tuesday with Valeant.
The funds did not return calls seeking comment.
The funds' decisions to raise their bets late last year
might seriously harm their credibility with investors who are
getting nervous after many lost money last year and started 2016
with fresh losses.
"Consultants will likely be forced to recommend clients to
redeem completely from those funds where Valeant resulted in a
significant capital impairment," Hedgeye managing director
Thomas Tobin wrote on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston, additional
reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Benard
Orr)