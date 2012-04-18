April 18 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc said it will buy certain assets from
Atlantis Pharma, a branded generic pharmaceutical company, for
about $71 million, to expand its footprint in Mexico.
Valeant has been on a buying spree across various
geographies since Michael Pearson took over as its chief
executive four years ago.
For a factbox on Valeant's deals.
The company avoided deals in Latin America last year because
of high asset prices, but Pearson said prices are now more
attractive.
The acquired assets, which had a total revenue of about $26
million in 2011, are expected to deliver double-digit growth
this year, Valeant said in a statement.
The deal, likely to close in the second quarter, is expected
to immediately add to Valeant earnings.
Mexico-based Atlantis Pharma has gastro, analgesics and
anti-inflammatory therapeutic products.
"Atlantis Pharma's well-known brands in Mexico, and the
potential to expand our export business to Central America and
the Andean region, make this a strong addition to our current
operations in Mexico," Pearson said in a statement.
Shares of Mississauga, Ontario-based Valeant, which has a
market value of C$16.22 billion, closed at C$54.42 on Tuesday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.