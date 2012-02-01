Feb 1 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it has bought Brazil's Probiotica Laboratorios Ltd for 150 million Brazilian Real ($85.69 million) to boost its presence in the sports food supplement market.

Sao Paulo-based Probiotica, which makes and markets over-the-counter sports nutrition products and other food supplements, reported revenue of 80 million Brazilian Real ($45.70 million) in 2011.

Valeant said it expects the deal to add to earnings immediately.

Shares of Valeant, which have gained about a quarter of their value in the past three months, closed at C$48.56 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.