Feb 1 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc said it has bought Brazil's
Probiotica Laboratorios Ltd for 150 million Brazilian Real
($85.69 million) to boost its presence in the sports food
supplement market.
Sao Paulo-based Probiotica, which makes and markets
over-the-counter sports nutrition products and other food
supplements, reported revenue of 80 million Brazilian Real
($45.70 million) in 2011.
Valeant said it expects the deal to add to earnings
immediately.
Shares of Valeant, which have gained about a quarter of
their value in the past three months, closed at C$48.56 on
Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.