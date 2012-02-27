Cypress Executive Chairman Ray Bingham steps down from board
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
Feb 27 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International posted a fourth-quarter net profit, helped mainly by acquisitions and the growth of key dermatology brands.
For the October-December quarter, net income was $55.9 million, or 18 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $31.1 million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 34 percent to $688.5 million.
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27