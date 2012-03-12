March 12 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International said it acquired a 19.9 percent stake in
a Brazilian research company which is focused on tissue
regeneration, for less than $10 million.
The Canadian drug maker has been increasing revenue, mostly
through acquisitions, since Biovail Corp, Canada's largest
publicly owned pharmaceutical company, took over U.S.-based
Valeant and assumed the Valeant name in September 2010.
Valeant said it will have representation on Sao Paulo,
Brazil-based Pele Nova Biotecnologia S.A.'s board.
Pele Nova produces active ingredients and skin products.