Aug 10 U.S. federal prosecutors are
investigating whether drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc defrauded insurers by hiding
a relationship with pharmacy Philidor that boosted sales of its
drugs, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
Valeant's U.S. listed shares were down 12.2 percent at $24
in extended trading on Wednesday.
Neither Valeant nor the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan
were immediately available for comment.
Lawyers in the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan are
pursuing a theory that Valeant and Philidor Rx Services LLC
allegedly defrauded insurers by concealing their ties, the WSJ
said.
It is expected to be the most serious investigation that
Valeant currently faces, and could lead to criminal charges
against former Philidor executives and Valeant as a company, the
Journal added, citing one person. (on.wsj.com/2aMvQwS)
Valeant cut ties with Philidor Rx Services last October
after it was revealed that the specialty pharmacy used
aggressive tactics to try to increase insurer reimbursement,
mostly for dermatology drugs to help the Canadian drugmaker
inflate revenue.
The probe revolves around whether the now-defunct Philidor
made false statements to insurers about its ties to Valeant, and
whether insurers thought Philidor was neutral rather than in the
service of Valeant, the Journal reported.
The government lawyers are also looking at certain Philidor
business practices, such as rebates and other compensation
provided by the pharmacy to customers who used Valeant products,
as well as Philidor's efforts to seek reimbursement from
insurers, the WSJ said.
Political concerns about Valeant's drug price increases and
investor scrutiny of its dealings with Philidor dragged down
Valeant's shares last fall.
