By Natalie Wright
| NEW YORK, June 18
NEW YORK, June 18 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
has set a bank meeting for Wednesday to launch a $9.3
billion financing package backing the company's $8.7 billion
acquisition of Bausch & Lomb, sources told Thomson
Reuters LPC.
Goldman Sachs is lead left, joined by JP Morgan, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Morgan Stanley and RBC as
arrangers. The new credit will include $4.3 billion of term
loans, $3.275 billion of senior notes and $1.75 billion of
equity.
The bank meeting is set for 10 a.m.
According to a company SEC filing, the new term loan is
expected to be a $4.3 billion, seven-year incremental term loan
at a spread of LIB+275, with a 75bp Libor floor. It will be
drawn upon consummation of the acquisition. The term loan is
expected to be issued at 99.5, and to have 1 percent annual
amortization, according to the filing.
In connection with the acquisition, Valeant has secured a
$9.3 billion bridge loan that will be termed out through the
incremental term loan, the new senior unsecured notes, and the
issuance of new equity prior to the Bausch & Lomb acquisition.
Valeant announced its acquisition of global eye health
company Bausch & Lomb on May 27. Bausch & Lomb will retain its
name and become a division of Valeant.