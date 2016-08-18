Aug 18 T Rowe Price Group Inc has sued
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc ,
alleging that investors in the Canadian drugmaker lost billions
of dollars due to its use of a secret pharmacy network, among
others.
T Rowe Price said Valeant was involved in a "fraudulent
scheme" using the secret pharmacy network, deceptive pricing and
reimbursement practices, and fictitious accounting to shield the
company's branded drugs from generic competition and
artificially inflate revenues and profits.
Scrutiny of Valeant's sharp price increases and of its
dealings with pharmacy Philidor RX last year sent the company's
shares plunging.
The complaint was filed in the District Court of New Jersey
on Monday and was made public on Thursday.
Valeant was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)