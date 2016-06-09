UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW YORK, June 9 The U.S. government has joined a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the Salix unit of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc of paying illegal kickbacks to doctors to induce them to prescribe its products, and submitting false claims for the products to Medicaid and Medicare.
According to a filing made public on Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the alleged improper conduct occurred from January 2009 to December 2013, predating Valeant's purchase of Salix last year.
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)