April 29 Beleaguered Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc filed its annual report on Friday, which will help it stave of a default on its $30 billion debt.

The company said it was in compliance with its credit agreement and senior note indentures.

Valeant said no additional restatements were required beyond those previously disclosed. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)