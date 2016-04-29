MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Beleaguered Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc filed its annual report on Friday, which will help it stave of a default on its $30 billion debt.
The company said it was in compliance with its credit agreement and senior note indentures.
Valeant said no additional restatements were required beyond those previously disclosed. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP