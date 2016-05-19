BRIEF-RHT Health Trust reports Q4 total revenue S$22.6 mln
* Q4 FY17 distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.12 singapore cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Beleagured Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it received a notice of default from bondholders for the delay in filing its quarterly report.
The Laval, Quebec-based company said it can avert default by filing the report by July 18.
Last week, the company said it expected to file its first-quarter report with U.S. and Canadian regulators on or before June 10, ahead of a July 31 deadline, and reiterated its first-quarter forecasts. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib