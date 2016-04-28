(Adds background on reported board changes)
April 27 Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc is expected to name four new
directors as soon as Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Five of its long-standing directors, including activist firm
ValueAct's Mason Morfit, have agreed to step down to make room
for the new nominees, the Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1rjdY27)
The names of the new directors could not be learned, but
they draw heavily from traditional pharmaceutical companies, the
newspaper said citing the people.
Valeant chairman Robert Ingram is also considering leaving,
the report said, citing a source.
New Chief Executive Joseph Papa, former Perrigo Co Plc
head, will join the board and take on the role of
chairman, the report said.
The drugmaker on Monday said Papa, a drug-industry veteran,
would replace Michael Pearson as its CEO.
Valeant was not available to comment outside of regular U.S.
business hours.
Separately, activist investor William Ackman, speaking
before a U.S. Senate special committee, promised lawmakers that
he will urge the board of Valeant to reduce the high prices of
four life-saving drugs that are now at the heart of two
congressional probes.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew
Hay)