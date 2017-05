Aug 22 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Monday former Zoetis Inc executive Paul Herendeen will take over as chief financial officer from Robert Rosiello, effective immediately.

Rosiello will remain at Valeant as executive vice president, Corporate Development and Strategy, the company said.

Zoetis on Sunday promoted Glenn David as its CFO after Herendeen resigned. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)