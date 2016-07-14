(Adds details, share movement)
July 14 Canadian drugmaker Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Thursday its
former Chief Executive Michael Pearson, who has sold shares
worth almost $100 million, remained a significant shareholder.
Pearson, who was replaced by Joseph Papa in May, still holds
more than 3.5 million shares - valued at more than $75 million
based on Wednesday's close of $21.62.
"While I trimmed my ownership position for personal reasons,
I plan on holding my remaining shares until the company recovers
and returns to being traded on fundamentals," Pearson said in a
statement.
Valeant has been under intense scrutiny for its business and
accounting practices, and its shares have plummeted 92 percent
from the record high of $263.81 it touched last August.
Valeant said Pearson exercised options to sell about 4.4
million shares apart from selling about 411,000 shares in June
and July. The company had 343 million shares
outstanding as of June 2, according to a regulatory filing.
Wells Fargo analyst David Maris said Pearson appears to have
sold the shares at $20 per share on average.
"As the outgoing CEO, we assume Pearson had insight into the
state of the business and we consider this selling as a negative
sign given the prices at which Pearson sold," Maris wrote in a
note.
Pearson's share sale was to satisfy tax obligations with
respect to the 2015 margin sale conducted by Goldman Sachs and
for additional liquidity, Valeant said.
Pearson, who led Valeant since 2008 and drove its growth
through serial acquisitions, is required to hold 1 million
shares for two years following employment termination.
Laval, Quebec-based Valeant's shares closed down 6.9 percent
at $21.62 on Wednesday after influential short-seller Andrew
Left said he was planning on taking a short position on the
beleaguered company again.
Left's comments came a day after Sequoia Fund, which was
once Valeant's largest shareholder, said it exited its position
last month.
The company's U.S.-listed shares were up 4.2 percent
at $22.54 on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)