June 6 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to sell its Bausch & Lomb unit's surgical products business to Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bloomberg reported.

Valeant's eye-surgery assets may be valued at about $2 billion in a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2sckufc)

Valeant and Carl Zeiss were not immediately available for comment.