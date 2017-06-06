BRIEF-LPL names Scott Seese managing director and chief information officer
* LPL names Scott Seese managing director and chief information officer
June 6 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to sell its Bausch & Lomb unit's surgical products business to Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bloomberg reported.
Valeant's eye-surgery assets may be valued at about $2 billion in a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2sckufc)
Valeant and Carl Zeiss were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* LPL names Scott Seese managing director and chief information officer
* Bombardier - on june 21, 2017, ilyushin finance and co. And an undisclosed airline have signed a framework agreement on lease of six cs300 aircraft