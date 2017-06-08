BRIEF-Kalytera Therapeutics says Robert Farrell will assume role of interim CEO
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - Robert Farrell, J.D., president and cfo of Kalytera, will assume role of interim chief executive officer
June 8 Embattled Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Thursday it would sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals business for $930 million in cash as it looks to pay down debt.
The unit will be bought by a company jointly owned by funds advised and managed by Pacific Equity Partners and The Carlyle Group, Valeant said.
INova markets a diversified portfolio of prescription and over-the-counter products for weight management, pain management, cardiology and cough and cold.
As of March 31, Valeant's long-term debt was $28.54 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - Robert Farrell, J.D., president and cfo of Kalytera, will assume role of interim chief executive officer
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union