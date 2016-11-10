Nov 9 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc said on Wednesday it received
an investigative subpoena from the California Department of
Insurance in September over its ties to pharmacies and
marketing.
The request follows allegations against Valeant that it used
speciality pharmacy Philidor Rx Services Llc to force customers
to pay higher prices for its drugs.
The subpoena seeks materials including documents concerning
Valeant's former relationship with Philidor, now defunct, and
certain California-based pharmacies, the marketing and
distribution of its products in California, the company said in
a filing. (bit.ly/2fEt78n)
Valeant, which owns eye care products maker Bausch & Lomb,
used Philidor to overcome insurer reimbursement rejections of
its medications, with Philidor resubmitting claims to insurers
until they were approved, according to numerous media reports
late last year. It has since severed ties with the pharmacy
company.
The company said it was cooperating with the investigation.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew
Hay)