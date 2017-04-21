(Adds analyst comment)
April 21 Canadian drugmaker Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it had
priced its recently approved plaque psoriasis treatment at
$3,500 per month, ahead of an expected U.S. launch in the second
half of 2017.
Siliq is the lowest priced injectable biologic psoriasis
treatment currently on the market, Valeant said on Friday.
The treatment, which blocks a cell receptor known as
interleukin-17 to tamp down inflammation, will compete with a
host of existing IL-17 inhibitors including Cosentyx from
Novartis AG and Taltz from Eli Lilly & Co.
Looks like Valeant has sought to price this reasonably
relative to Taltz and Cosentyx, Stifel analyst Annabel Samimy
told Reuters.
Taltz is priced at about $6,000 per month, while Cosentyx at
$5,400 per month as per the recommended dosing schedules, she
said.
"But this is only list price – it's neither here nor there
unless you know the rebates provided to payers. But optically,
looks like Siliq is the better value based on the price and
relative efficacy."
Siliq will also compete with other classes of drugs used to
treat psoriasis such as Amgen Inc's Enbrel, Johnson &
Johnson's Remicade and AbbVie Inc's Humira.
Valeant is trying to regain investor confidence following a
tumultuous year in which its pricing strategy and ties to a
specialty pharmacy led to a wider political and regulatory
scrutiny.
The Canadian drugmaker's U.S.-listed shares were up about 1
percent at $8.98 in early trading on Friday.
Siliq secured U.S. approval in February, but the Food and
Drug Administration slapped on its label a black box warning -
the most severe given by the agency - calling attention to the
risk of suicidal thoughts and behavior.
About 7.5 million in the United States suffer from
psoriasis, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.
The disorder, characterized by raised, scaly skin patches,
can be associated with other conditions, including diabetes and
heart disease.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto and Sriraj Kalluvila)