Nov 1 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
is in talks to sell its Salix stomach business to
Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda Pharamceutical Co Ltd
, according to people familiar with the matter.
The deal could potentially raise as much as $10 billion for
the indebted drugmaker, the people said, asking not to be
identified because the discussions are private. There is no
guarantee that the discussions will lead to a deal, they said.
Valeant is working with investment bank Morgan Stanley on
the sale, they added. News of the talks was first reported by
the Wall Street Journal.
