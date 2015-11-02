(Rewrites, adds background on Valeant, Left comments on CNBC)
NEW YORK Nov 2 Influential short-selling firm
Citron Research did not publish new allegations against Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc on Monday as many
investors had anticipated, giving the beleaguered shares of the
Canadian drugmaker a boost.
Citron had promised in a tweet on Friday to "update" the
story on Monday, following on from its scathing report in
October that alleged accounting improprieties in a network of
specialty pharmacies, including Philidor Rx, that Valeant used
to distribute its drugs. (twitter.com/CitronResearch)
"Valeant's operation is far 'dirtier' than just Philidor,"
Citron said in Monday's report, but did not make any further
allegations, saying instead that "our work is done here."
"We are passing all new information on to the mainstream
media investigative reports, whose legal teams are far deeper
than those at Citron," the report said.
Shares of Valeant jumped in early New York trading, and were
up 8 percent by mid-afternoon, at $101.24. Valeant shares have
fallen from a peak of $260 in August.
Citron's initial Oct. 21 report had sent the stock down as
much as 40 percent in one session, and Friday's tweet took
another 10 percent off Valeant shares.
The firm initially tweeted that it was going to release
another explosive report on the embattled drug giant during a
four-hour conference call by billionaire investor William Ackman
on Friday, where he defended his position in Valeant.
Citron is overseen by Andrew Left, who is among a small
group of short-sellers who publish free reports on firms they
claim are overvalued or engaged in fraud.
During a CNBC interview on Monday, Left said his decision
not to make further allegations stemmed from a desire to move
investor focus to Valeant from Citron.
He declined to provide details of his financial position in
Valeant and laughed at suggestions that he had made $150 million
on Valeant options. He said that he had not closed out his
Valeant positions, and predicted more details would come out.
In Monday's note, he said Valeant was looking at insurance
fraud, accounting fraud, mail fraud, health information privacy
violations and perjury, among other issues.
"We do not know the whole nature of what we are going to see
in Valeant," Left said.
In his October report, he likened Valeant to energy giant
Enron Corp, which collapsed after an accounting scandal, and
focused on information that Valeant had never disclosed to
investors about its use of Philidor and other related
pharmacies.
Valeant has denied the fraud allegations and said last week
that it would contact the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission about investigating Citron. Left told CNBC on Monday
he was not contacted by the SEC over the weekend.
Valeant spokeswoman Laurie Little said in an emailed
statement on Monday that "Citron admits in its latest report
that it has no substantiation for further allegations against
Valeant."
"Given that its last report was filled with demonstrably
false statements about our business, we are not surprised, even
as Citron continues to mislead investors in an attempt to profit
by driving down our stock," the statement added.
On Friday, Valeant said it had severed ties with Philidor
after losing confidence in the division's operating practices.
The announcement came after the two largest U.S. pharmacy
benefit managers said they were excluding Philidor from their
pharmacy network.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Caroline Humer; Editing by
Frances Kerry and Bill Rigby)