Oct 26 The chief executive of Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on
Monday that a short-seller's allegation that the company
inflated its revenue was "completely untrue," and Valeant has
asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to
investigate.
Valeant fired back in a conference call with investors and
analysts after the report by Citron Research, run by Andrew
Left, hammered Valeant's stock last week.
"His motivation is the same as one who runs into a crowded
theater and falsely yells fire. He wanted people to run," said
Chief Executive Mike Pearson. "He intentionally designed the
report to frighten our shareholders to drive down the price of
our stock so he could make money for his short-selling."
Valeant's lead director Robert Ingram said the company's
board has "complete and total faith" in Pearson.
Citron's Andrew Left did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York, Euan Rocha in Toronto
